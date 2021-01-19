Fenerbahce set date to complete Mesut Ozil transfer from Arsenal

Fenerbahce are planning to complete the transfer of Mesut Ozil from Arsenal on Saturday.

Ozil is in Turkey and has agreed to personal terms but has yet to officially complete the deal.

The playmaker is currently in a five-day quarantine and if he tests not positive afterward he will be free to sign.

Otherwise, he will have to remain in quarantine until he recovers and tests not positive.

Ozil is expected to be unveiled in a signing ceremony on Saturday where he will put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 31-year-old will wear the 67 shirt number. Sixty-seven is the postal code of his families province Zonguldak.

Ozil was born in Germany and represented his country of birth at international level but he is of Turkish descent and grew up supporting Fenerbahce.

I grew up as a @Fenerbahce fan as a kid in Germany – every German-Turkish person supports a Turkish team when they grow up in Germany. And mine was Fenerbahce. Fenerbahce is like Real Madrid in Spain. The biggest club in the country 🇹🇷 https://t.co/Y3hEba79IO — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 11, 2021

The playmaker is unlikely to be registered in time to face Sivasspor on Thursday but could make his debut against Kayserispor on Monday 25 January or the following game against Rizespor on 31 January.