Fenerbahce set date to complete Mesut Ozil transfer from Arsenal

By
Emre Sarigul
-
CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JULY 17: Mesut Oezil of Arsenal London looks on during the 2019 International Champions Cup match between Arsenal London and FC Bayern Muenchen at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 17, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Fenerbahce are planning to complete the transfer of Mesut Ozil from Arsenal on Saturday.

Ozil is in Turkey and has agreed to personal terms but has yet to officially complete the deal.

The playmaker is currently in a five-day quarantine and if he tests not positive afterward he will be free to sign.

Otherwise, he will have to remain in quarantine until he recovers and tests not positive.

Ozil is expected to be unveiled in a signing ceremony on Saturday where he will put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 31-year-old will wear the 67 shirt number. Sixty-seven is the postal code of his families province Zonguldak.

Ozil was born in Germany and represented his country of birth at international level but he is of Turkish descent and grew up supporting Fenerbahce.

The playmaker is unlikely to be registered in time to face Sivasspor on Thursday but could make his debut against Kayserispor on Monday 25 January or the following game against Rizespor on 31 January.