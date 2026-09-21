Fenerbahçe Set Sights on Winter Move for Inter Milan Captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Having failed to complete a marquee central midfield acquisition during the summer transfer window, Fenerbahçe are laying the groundwork to reignite negotiations for Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu ahead of the January market, according to Fanatik.

The 32-year-old Turkish international, whose contract discussions with Inter remain ongoing, has signaled an openness to returning to Türkiye, with reports indicating Kadıköy as his preferred domestic destination.

Midfield Blueprint

Fenerbahçe’s hierarchy views Çalhanoğlu’s tactical versatility—capable of featuring as a deep-lying playmaker (No 6), box-to-box engine (No 8), or advanced central creator (No 10)—as a transformative addition to İsmail Kartal’s squad.

With European fixtures and a tight Süper Lig title race placing demands on squad depth, adding Çalhanoğlu’s elite set-piece delivery and press-resistant distribution remains a high priority for the club’s winter strategy.

January Negotiations

While Inter remain in ongoing talks regarding Çalhanoğlu’s situation in Milan, Fenerbahçe are preparing an opening framework to test the Serie A club’s valuation early in the upcoming window.

Should negotiations progress, securing the national team captain would mark a significant statement of intent from the Sarı-Lacivertliler as they push for silverware on multiple fronts.