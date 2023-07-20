Fenerbahce Set to Sign Marseille Midfielder Bartug Elmaz For €1.2m

Turkish club Fenerbahçe is set to sign 20-year-old midfielder Bartug Elmaz from Marseille for €1.2 million according to RMC Sport.

Elmaz joined Marseille last summer from Galatasaray, but he failed to break into the first team.

He made just seven appearances for the club’s reserve team in the French fourth division, scoring two goals.

The transfer includes a 20% sell-on clause, which means that Marseille will receive a percentage of any future transfer fee if Elmaz is sold.

Elmaz is a versatile midfielder who can play in a number of positions. He is known for his passing ability and his ability to create chances for his teammates.

He is still young and developing, but he has the potential to be a good player for Fenerbahçe.

The young midfielder refused to sign a professional contract with Galatasaray in pursuit of a career in Europe.

Elmaz would be joining the rival club of Galatasaray; who he played for since academy level before moving to France.