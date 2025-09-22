Fenerbahçe finds itself in a period of significant upheaval following a 1-1 draw with Kasımpaşa and a change in leadership. In a highly anticipated election, Sadettin Saran has been voted in as the club’s new president, unseating Ali Koç by a narrow margin.

Saran’s victory has sent ripples through both Turkish and European football, with a new era of leadership beginning for the Yellow Canaries.

The transition was met with a celebratory atmosphere from fans, who gathered outside the stadium in anticipation of the official announcement, and even club legend Alex de Souza offered his congratulations, a clear sign of the hope Saran brings.

However, the jubilation has been tempered by a disappointing result on the field. Fenerbahçe’s 1-1 draw against Kasımpaşa, a team from the lower half of the table, has raised questions about manager Domenico Tedesco’s tactical decisions.

The team appeared to lack its usual attacking fluency, failing to capitalize on an early goal by Marco Asensio. The result means Fenerbahçe drops two crucial points in the title race, which is becoming increasingly tight.

The draw is a bitter pill to swallow for a club with championship aspirations, and it puts immediate pressure on the newly elected president to address the team’s on-field performance.

Adding a bizarre layer of intrigue, a German journalist has reported that the outgoing president, Ali Koç, made a phone call to Eintracht Frankfurt to thank them for their recent win against Galatasaray, allegedly before the match had even concluded.

This phone call, whether true or not, reveals the deep-seated rivalry and political maneuvering that often take place behind the scenes in Turkish football.