Fenerbahce sign Diego Perotti from AS Roma

Fenerbahce completed the transfer of Diego Perotti from AS Roma on transfer dealine day.
Perotti arrived in Turkey over the weekend, underwent his medical and signed a two-year deal with the Istanbul giants yesterday.
The Argentinian left AS Roma after four-and-a-half seasons at the club.
Perotti was unveiled as a Fenerbahce player yesterday, wearing the club shirt.
Fenerbahce shared the first photographs of Perotti in club colors over their official social media pages.
The move concluded Fenerbahce’s transfer activity this summer.
In total the club earned €23.1m in revenues from transfers and turned an €8.5m profit.
The Yellow Canaries are currently second in the Super Lig on 8 points after four games.
Perotti is expected to make his debut after the international break when Fenerbahce take on Rizespor on 17 October in Rize.
The 32-year-old scored six goals and provided four assists in 26 games in all competitions for Roma last term in a season hampered by injury problems.
Perotti missed the first seven games of the league last season due to a hamstring injury.