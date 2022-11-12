Fenerbahce star wins UEFA Europa League Goal of the Group Stage

Fenerbahce star Irfan Can Kahveci won the Europa League Goal of the Group Stage for his long-range effort in the 2-2 draw against Rennes on Matchday 2.

The goal was voted UEFA Europa League Goal of the Group stage after over 50,000 votes were cast. Kahveci won with over half of the votes to top the poll.

Fenerbahce were losing 2-0 away from home against Rennes when Kahveci scored a stunning long-rang effort from outside the box.

The goal spurred Fenerbahce on to go on and equalise agsinst the French side.

In total 10 goals were nominated and fans had until Friday 11 November to cast their votes.

Fenerbahce ended up winning their group as unbeated leaders booking a place in the next round of the competition.

The Yellow Canaries finished as leaders so will skip the next round which sees teams that finished third in the Champions League group stage face runners up from the Europa League group stage.

Fenerbahce will have to wait until February for the Europa League Last 16.

UEFA Europa League Goal of the Group Stage

1. İrfan Can Kahveci (Rennes 2-2 Fenerbahçe, Matchday 2)

2. Guélor Kanga (Crvena zvezda 4-1 Ferencváros, Matchday 3)

3. Lorenz Assignon (AEK Larnaca 1-2 Rennes, Matchday 1)

4. Enis Bardhi (Trabzonspor 4-0 Monaco, Matchday 4)

5. Cody Gakpo (Zürich 1-5 PSV, Matchday 3)

6. Omri Altman (AEK Larnaca 3-3 Dynamo Kyiv, Matchday 5)

7. Aitor Ruibal (Betis 3-0 HJK, Matchday 6)

8. Joaquín (Betis 3-2 Ludogorets, Matchday 2)

9. Ádám Gyurcsó (Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 AEK Larnaca, Matchday 2)

10. Albert Grønbæk (PSV 1-1 Bodø/Glimt, Matchday 1)