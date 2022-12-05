Fenerbahce strike contract extension with Enner Valencia

Enner Valencia has agreed a one year contract extension with Fenerbahce with an option to extend by an additional season according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Valencia will earn €1.5m per-season and turned down several offers from the Arab gulf to stay at Fenerbahce.

Valencia reportedly said, “I want to win trophies and compete at Europe at Fenerbahce, I am happy at the team and want to stay.”

Valencia’s agent Gonzalo Vargas meanwhile was reported as saying, “Valencia is very happy in Turkey and his priority is to stay.”

The forward impressed at the Qatar World Cup, scoring three goals in three games.

Valencia did carry an injury for his last two games but it is not reported to be serious.

Additionally, the 33-year-old was in great form for Fenerbahce before the World Cup break scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 12 games.

Valencia joined the Istanbul giants from Tigres in Mexico on a free transfer in 2020.

Fenerbahce are currently first in the Super Lig on 29 points after 13 games, two points ahead of rivals Galatasaray.

The Yellow Canaries have scored the highest number of goals in the league this term, 36.

The Super Lig season kicks off again on 25 December.