Fenerbahce striker Enner Valencia scores third World Cup goal against Netherlands

Fenerbahce striker Enner Valencia was in fine form for Ecuador yet again in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Valencia was the star of the show for the South American side in the opener against hosts Qatar scoring a brace in the 2-0 victory.

The experienced striker impressed again in the second game against the Netherlands.

Valencia ended up scoring the equaliser capitalising from goalkeeper Noppert palming out a shot blazed at him by Estupinan.

The 33-year-old striker pounded on the rebound to score his third goal of the tournament.

Valencia is now the top scorer in the tournament but he was taken off on a stretcher due to injury.

The extend of his injury is unknown, more details will be revealed at a later date.

Valencia has netted 13 times and provided four assists in 12 league games for Fenerbahce this season.

The 33-year-old also scored twice in the Europa League group stage which Fenerbahce ended up winning.

The victory kept Ecuador in first place in Group A tied with Netherlands on four points.

Ecuador will face Senegal in the final game, the West African side beat Qatar 3-1 in the other group game.