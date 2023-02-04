Fenerbahce suffer blow in the title race, Basaksehir suffer shock defeat

Fenerbahce suffered a blow in the title race afater being held to a 1-1 draw against Adana Demirspor in the Super Lig on Thursday.

With Galatasaray in red hot form winning 11 back to back games and going seven points clear at the top of the table it was imperative that Fenerbahce won to close the gap to four points.

However, Demirspor had plans themselves being in 5th place just seven points behind second placed Fenerbahce.

And it was the home side who struck first with a penalty from Cherif Ndiaye. It was actually Adana’s second penalty of the game, the first effort was missed by Younes Belhanda.

Fenerbahce did however, manager to equalise with a goal from Enner Valencia just minutes later.

Valencia now has 20 goals and four assists in 18 appearances in the league for Fenerbahce. The draw saw Fenerbahce end the week six points behind leaders Galatasaray.

In the other major Thursday game Basaskehir also suffered a blow in the title race after suffering a shock 1-0 defeat away to Kayserispor.

The defeat saw 3rd placed Basaksehir fall 11 points behind the league leaders.

It was a particularly disappointing day with Mesut Ozil who got a rare start but ended up getting subbed off at half-time.