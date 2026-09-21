Fenerbahçe Suffers Selection Blow as Mert Müldür Sidelined with Meniscus Tear

Fenerbahçe have been dealt a significant injury setback ahead of their upcoming Süper Lig fixtures following confirmation that full-back Mert Müldür has suffered a torn meniscus.

The 27-year-old Turkish international sustained a heavy blow to his knee during a recent training session at Samandıra, forcing him to leave the pitch prematurely. Medical examinations at Ataşehir Medicana Hospital later confirmed the structural damage, ruling the defender out for a projected minimum of two months.

Rotation Challenges for İsmail Kartal

Müldür had recently re-established himself in İsmail Kartal’s tactical setup, earning consecutive starting spots across domestic and European rotations. His physical directness and ability to cover both full-back slots provided crucial structural flexibility for Kartal during a congested fixture block.

With Müldür now sidelined through late November, Fenerbahçe will rely heavily on Bright Osayi-Samuel on the right flank, while Kartal explores academy options and internal adjustments to maintain defensive depth across multiple competitions.

National Team Implications

The timing of the injury also impacts the Turkish national team setup. Müldür has been officially withdrawn from Vincenzo Montella’s upcoming UEFA Nations League squad, forcing the A Milli technical staff to adjust their defensive options ahead of the international window.