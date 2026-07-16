Fenerbahçe Target Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins in London Transfer Offensive Following Mason Greenwood Deal

Fresh off securing a blockbuster deal for English forward Mason Greenwood, Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe have launched a strategic transfer blitz in London to further bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Fenerbahçe board member Cihan Kamer and sporting official Oğuz Çetin traveled directly to the British capital to handle elite-level player negotiations according to Fanatik.

The delegation shifted operations to London immediately after finalized paperwork saw Greenwood board a private jet from Marseille to Manchester to visit his family before his official arrival in Istanbul.

Pursuing Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins

At the top of Fenerbahçe’s ambitious summer wishlist is Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The Yellow Canaries initially opened lines of communication with the Premier League side during the final week of June. While a definitive agreement has not yet been brokered, club officials have kept Watkins at the center of their ongoing London talks as they seek a high-profile partner for their attacking line.

Balancing the Books

While the Istanbul giants continue negotiating for premium Premier League targets, management is shifting immediate focus toward outgoing player sales. Having engineered significant roster upgrades—including landing marquee additions like Greenwood, Nathan Aké, and bringing back Vedat Muriqi—Fenerbahçe’s squad has grown considerably bloated. Squad trimming is expected to begin shortly to comply with financial balancing goals.

Champions League Focus

The club’s management has expressed immense satisfaction with early business, successfully delivering a new left-sided center-back, a right winger, and an elite center-forward ahead of their first competitive fixture.

With the framework of the team established, the club’s short-term sporting concentration shifts completely away from the negotiation table and onto the pitch. Fenerbahçe are finalizing preparations for their critical UEFA Champions League second qualifying round matches against Polish opponents Górnik Zabrze.