Fenerbahçe Target Brighton Midfielder Yasin Ayari Ahead of January Window

Fenerbahçe have placed Brighton & Hove Albion’s Swedish international midfielder Yasin Ayari at the top of their target list ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, seeking to bolster their central rotation.

The Yellow Canaries’ technical committee has identified the 22-year-old box-to-box player as an ideal profile to elevate physical dynamism, press resistance, and central ball progression in the Süper Lig title race.

Fenerbahçe Prepare Initial Loan Proposal

According to reports Fotomac, Fenerbahçe are actively working on a formal approach to submit to Brighton once the winter window opens.

With Ayari under contract at the Amex Stadium through 2028 and possessing a market valuation around €12 million, the Istanbul club is planning an initial loan offer structured with an option to buy, aiming to integrate the young Swedish playmaker directly into their central engine room.

Profile Fits Long-Term Midfield Strategy

Ayari’s versatility across central midfield, tactical discipline, and experience in high-tempo Premier League environments make him an attractive addition for the Fenerbahçe technical staff.

As negotiations take shape behind the scenes, Fenerbahçe hope to leverage the prospect of regular starting minutes and guaranteed European football to entice Ayari to Kadıköy for the second half of the campaign.