Fenerbahce target Bristol City striker

Fenerbahce are interested in Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries have added Semenyo to a three-man shortlist for a new forward in January.

The Istanbul giants are are targetting Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar, Nigeria striker Peter Olayinka and Semenyo.

Semenyo will become a free agent at the end of the season however, Bristol do have the option to extend his deal by one-year.

The club have yet to disclose whether they have or will exercise their option but if they do not they face the possibility of losing the striker for free.

Semenya has no shortage of suitors from the Premier League and Scottish Premiership.

The 22-year-old featured in the 2022 World Cup for Ghana, coming off the bench.

Semenya played 19 minutes in two games for the World Cup games in Qatar. Ghana bowed out in the group stage.

The striker has three goals and one assists in 16 appearances for Bristol in the Championship this season.

Fenerbahce are currently first in the Super Lig, two points ahead of second placed rivals Galatasaray. The league resumes again on 25 December.