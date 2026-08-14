Fenerbahçe Target Chelsea Winger Jamie Gittens

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe have identified Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens as a target as they seek to strengthen the attack before the summer transfer window closes.

Sources have told Turkish-Football that the Süper Lig title contenders are actively monitoring Gittens’ situation at Stamford Bridge, identifying the 22-year-old Englishman as an ideal candidate to bolster their attacking options on the flank at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

High-Profile Target for the Flank

Fenerbahçe’s recruitment hierarchy has made the acquisition of a winger a priority for the current window.

Gittens joined Chelsea in a high-profile £55 million (€64m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund, committing to a long-term contract running through 2032.

Having gained extensive experience in both the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League, the former England U21 international possesses the elite pedigree Fenerbahçe are seeking.

Strategic Ambitions in Istanbul

Fenerbahçe are exploring whether a deal can be structured to bring the wide forward to Istanbul, with both loan and permanent options being evaluated depending on Chelsea’s squad rotation plans for the upcoming campaign.

With the transfer deadline approaching, Fenerbahçe representatives are expected to gauge the feasibility of an approach to Chelsea in the coming days as they look to finalize their wide attacking setup.