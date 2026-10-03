Fenerbahçe Target Everton Midfielder Carlos Alcaraz for January Midfield Push

Fenerbahçe have identified Everton’s Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz as a primary central target ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window, with the Yellow Canaries looking to capitalize on his lack of playing time in England.

The 23-year-old playmaker has found himself restricted to a fringe rotation role at Goodison Park this season, prompting Fenerbahçe’s recruitment department to explore a potential loan deal to bring him to Kadıköy.

Frustration Over Limited Pitch Time at Everton

According to reports from Sabah, Alcaraz has logged just 26 total minutes for Everton across all competitions this season—appearing for 4 minutes across two Premier League fixtures and 22 minutes in two EFL Cup outings.

The former Southampton and Juventus midfielder is eager to secure regular starting football to reignite his career progression, making an exit during the January window increasingly likely.

Fenerbahçe Structure Winter Loan Operation

Currently valued at around €15 million, Alcaraz offers the dynamic central progression and press-resistant ball distribution that Fenerbahçe’s technical committee wants to add to their title-chasing midfield.

Fenerbahçe executives are reportedly planning an initial loan offer with an option to purchase, hoping that guaranteed starting minutes and European ambitions in Istanbul will convince the Argentine to complete the move.