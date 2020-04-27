Fenerbahce target Newcastle United right-back

Fenerbahce are targeting Newcastle United right-back Javier Manquillo according to the Fanatik newspaper.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries are plotting a move for Manquillo but talks have yet to get underway.

The Istanbul giants will restructure their squad this summer after another disappointing campaign.

Fenerbahce had dropped 13 points behind Super Lig leaders Trabzonspor before the league was put on hold due to coronavirus disruptions.

The Yellow-Navies are nine points off a fourth-place spot meaning that European competition football looks unlikely next season.

Additionally, the team are currently without a manager after sacking Ersun Yanal.

Manquillo will be a free agent at the end of the season unless the Magpies offer an extension.

There is also uncertainty over what would happen if the Premier League season has not ended by June 30 – as that is when his contract is technically supposed to end.

The Spanish full-back joined Newcastle on a €5m move from Atletico Madrid in 2017 and provided five assists over 59 appearances.