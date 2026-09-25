Fenerbahçe Target Tottenham Forward Richarlison for January Transfer Window

Fenerbahçe have launched initial groundwork to sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window, seeking to capitalise on the 29-year-old’s high-profile exclusion from North London, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Yellow Canaries’ hierarchy are prioritizing frontline reinforcements mid-season as they look to add elite dynamism, press resistance, and vertical threat to their tactical setup.

Fenerbahçe have re-established contact with the player’s representatives following earlier interest over the summer.

Exploiting the North London Exile

Richarlison’s situation at Tottenham has deteriorated into complete exile, with the Brazilian international left out of Roberto De Zerbi’s Premier League registration squad.

Having seen potential summer departures to Everton, Vasco da Gama, and UAE outfit Shabab Al Ahli fall through due to contract disputes and failed negotiations, the forward remains in competitive limbo until January.

Tottenham hold an option to extend Richarlison’s contract, which officially runs until the end of the current campaign, but are eager to secure a structured exit rather than agreeing to a mutual termination.

Valued at approximately €25 million, the versatile attacker can operate across both central striker roles and the left wing, fitting the exact profile requested by the Fenerbahçe technical staff.

Winter Window Strategy

Fenerbahçe view the 29-year-old as an ideal focal point to complement their existing attacking options.

With the player eager to secure regular starting minutes to restore his international standing with Brazil, the Yellow-Navy Blues are preparing a compelling financial package to convince both Spurs and the forward when the mid-season window opens.