Fenerbahce Targets Crystal Palace Striker Mateta to Fortify Attack

Fenerbahçe management is reportedly shifting focus to the January transfer window, with ambitious plans to reinforce the attacking line as the intense domestic and European schedule continues. Fresh off a run of strong results in the Trendyol Süper Lig and UEFA Europa League, the club’s leadership is now turning its attention to the mid-season market for a significant forward signing.

The Yellow Canaries have identified a surprising target from the English Premier League, Jean-Philippe Mateta, a 28-year-old French striker currently plying his trade at Crystal Palace.

Mateta Emerges as Surprise Target

According to reports from Fotomac, Fenerbahçe is closely monitoring Mateta’s situation in England. The interest in the Crystal Palace forward signals the club’s intent to make a decisive move to bolster its options up front during the winter break.

Mateta has been enjoying a productive season, reportedly having scored 8 goals in 17 appearances across all competitions for the Eagles. His contract with the London club is lengthy, running until June 2027, suggesting that Fenerbahçe would need to submit a substantial offer to convince Crystal Palace to part with the in-form striker.

Seeking Striking Power Amid En-Nesyri Interest

The pursuit of Mateta comes alongside ongoing speculation regarding the future of the club’s current star striker, Youssef En-Nesyri. The Moroccan international, who joined the club in 2024, has been the subject of persistent transfer offers, with reports indicating that the Fenerbahçe board is prepared to evaluate any major bids that arrive for the 28-year-old.

It is understood that the management’s strategy is twofold: to secure a top-quality forward to ensure the team maintains its blistering pace, and simultaneously prepare for the possibility of a lucrative sale of En-Nesyri, which would provide significant funds for further squad upgrades.

With the pressure mounting to sustain a title challenge and advance in Europe, Fenerbahçe management believes that adding serious depth and quality, particularly in the offensive third, is essential. The focus on Mateta, a proven goal-scorer in one of Europe’s top leagues, highlights the ambition driving the club’s January transfer strategy.

The coming weeks promise flash developments as the Yellow Canaries aim to complete the first half of the season strongly while simultaneously laying the groundwork for key reinforcements.