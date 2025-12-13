Fenerbahce Targets Jadon Sancho Amid Aston Villa Struggles

Turkish Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe have reportedly launched a concerted effort to sign English winger Jadon Sancho, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The move is being driven by new Fenerbahçe coach Domenico Tedesco’s specific request for a fast, impactful wide player.

Club President Sadettin Saran is said to be working to strengthen the squad in line with Tedesco’s demands, with a wide attacker being the primary target. The management team has placed the 25-year-old Sancho at the top of their transfer list, recognizing his desire to leave Aston Villa following reported issues with manager Unai Emery.

Contract Expires 2026, United Willing to Sell

Fenerbahçe’s management has already requested a meeting with the English star’s representatives, hoping to bring the left winger to İstanbul during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Sancho is currently on loan at Aston Villa, but his permanent contract with Manchester United runs until June 2026. The reports suggest that Manchester United is also keen to offload the player, which strengthens Fenerbahçe’s hand. The Turkish club is planning to secure Sancho for a reasonable transfer fee, believing the player’s readiness for a fresh start will aid negotiations.

Minimal Impact at Aston Villa

Sancho’s loan spell at Aston Villa has not provided the fresh start he desired. The forward has struggled for consistent playing time, featuring in just 13 matches across the Europa League, Premier League, and EFL Cup, logging only 529 minutes in total. Crucially, the English star has yet to register a goal or an assist for the club.

The lack of regular first-team football since moving to Manchester United has also cost Sancho his place in the England national squad, with his last appearance dating back to October 2021.

Sancho’s career trajectory saw him move from the Watford and Manchester City academies to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for €20.59 million. Four years later, Manchester United paid a massive €85 million to bring the star back to England, a transfer that has not delivered the expected success.