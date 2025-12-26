Fenerbahce Targets Sensational Move for Liverpool Legend Mohamed Salah

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the European transfer market, Turkish giants Fenerbahçe have reportedly opened exploratory talks to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

The ambitious pursuit comes at a time of high drama for both club and player. While Salah is currently in Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, he has once again proven his worth on the big stage, netting a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure a 2-1 victory for Egypt in their tournament opener against Zimbabwe.

President Saran Meets with Agent

According to reports from A Spor, Fenerbahçe President Sadettin Saran held a high-stakes meeting on Tuesday night with Salah’s representative. The objective was clear: to gauge the feasibility of bringing the 33-year-old forward to Istanbul during the January transfer window.

The “Yellow Canaries” are currently enjoying a revitalized season under manager Domenico Tedesco. Sitting second in the Süper Lig—just three points adrift of rivals Galatasaray—and performing strongly in the Europa League, the club sees Salah as the ultimate “catalyst” to secure silverware on all fronts.

Turbulence at Anfield

The sudden link to Türkiye follows a period of significant friction at Liverpool. After a historic title-winning campaign last year, Arne Slot’s second season has been marred by inconsistency, leading some critics to label the Reds’ title defense as underwhelming.

The relationship between Salah and Slot reportedly hit a breaking point in November. Following tactical shifts that saw Salah benched for three consecutive matches, the Egyptian icon publicly hinted at a fractured relationship with the club’s hierarchy. High-profile pundits have since weighed in, suggesting the forward feels pushed toward the Anfield exit.

A Thin Liverpool Squad

Despite the internal tension, Liverpool finds itself in a precarious position. The squad is currently ravaged by injuries, with Alexander Isak suffering a serious setback in a recent clash against Tottenham and Cody Gakpo still sidelined with muscle issues.

Losing a player of Salah’s stature mid-season would represent a massive risk for the Reds. However, with Fenerbahçe ready to offer a lucrative “new home” and a guaranteed central role in their project, the decision may ultimately rest on whether Salah believes his future still lies in the Premier League.

As the AFCON progresses, the footballing world will be watching to see if Salah returns to Merseyside or if the meeting in Istanbul signals the end of his legendary era at Liverpool.