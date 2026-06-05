Fenerbahçe Targets West Ham’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka Following Premier League Relegation

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe have intensified their pursuit of West Ham United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the London club grapples with the financial fallout of their recent relegation to the Championship, sources have told Turkish-football.

The 28-year-old defender has emerged as a primary target for the “Yellow Canaries,” who are looking to overhaul their defensive line for the 2026–27 season.

Relegation Sparks Hammers’ Fire Sale

West Ham United’s 2025–26 campaign ended in disappointment, with an 18th-place finish confirming their demotion to the second tier of English football. The club now faces a massive financial challenge and reportedly needs to raise between £100 million and £150 million in player sales to balance their books in the Championship.

As high-profile stars are expected to depart the London Stadium, Wan-Bissaka is viewed as one of the most realistic exits. While the full-back still has several years remaining on the contract he signed after joining from Manchester United in 2024, West Ham’s hierarchy is eager to move his significant wages off the payroll.

Fenerbahçe’s Negotiation Strategy

Fenerbahçe has developed a specific “negotiation plan” to secure Wan-Bissaka at a reduced price. Although the player is currently valued at approximately €22 million on Transfermarkt, Fenerbahçe is hopeful that West Ham’s urgent need for cash will allow them to negotiate a significantly lower fee. Some sources suggest the London outfit could accept a bid in the region of £10 million.

The club views Wan-Bissaka as the ideal successor to Nelson Semedo, whose future at Fenerbahçe is uncertain following critiques of his performance last season.

Player Profile and Competition

Age: 28 years old.

International Status: Established DR Congo international expected to feature in the upcoming World Cup.

2025–26 Activity: Made 27 appearances for West Ham during the Premier League season.

Rival Interest: Fenerbahçe faces stiff competition from Premier League sides Everton, Tottenham, and Newcastle, all of whom are closely monitoring the player’s situation.

With the summer transfer window now open, Fenerbahçe is expected to initiate formal discussions to determine if Wan-Bissaka is open to a move to Türkiye.