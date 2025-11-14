Fenerbahce to Ask West Ham to Slash €22m Alvarez Price Tag After Impressive Loan Spell

Fenerbahçe’s hierarchy and manager Domenico Tedesco are reportedly so impressed with on-loan West Ham midfielder Edson Álvarez that the Turkish giants are preparing to negotiate a reduction on his €22 million option-to-buy clause.

The Mexican international joined the Süper Lig side on a season-long loan last summer, having fallen out of favour with former West Ham boss Graham Potter following a challenging second season at the London club.

Quick Turnaround in Istanbul

Álvarez, who arrived at West Ham from Ajax two years ago for a fee of close to €40 million, had a strong debut season, playing 42 games. However, a dip in form and a series of minor injuries saw his role diminish in the 2024/25 campaign, which culminated in a 14th-place finish for the Hammers.

His start in Turkey was also hampered by a hamstring injury that kept him out of the starting lineup for over a month. Since regaining full fitness, the 28-year-old has been a fixture in Tedesco’s side, starting five consecutive league matches.

Turkish daily Takvim reports that the defensive midfielder’s performances have been commanding, earning him high praise from the Yellow Canaries’ coaching staff. One Turkish journalist went as far as to label Álvarez a “truly intimidating” individual on the pitch due to his defensive tenacity.

The Negotiation

Fenerbahçe’s enthusiasm to secure Álvarez permanently is now leading them to prepare a formal offer to West Ham. The Turkish club considers the current €22 million purchase option in the loan deal to be too high and will attempt to drive the price down.

The initial loan agreement, which helped West Ham proceed with their own squad changes, included the pre-agreed fee. The question now is whether the Hammers will be willing to play ball and lower their valuation for a player who, despite attracting interest from multiple European clubs last summer, was ultimately deemed surplus to requirements.

Should Fenerbahçe succeed, it would be a significant piece of business for a player who has quickly become a key figure in their midfield setup.