Fenerbahce to offer €3m per season for Tottenham winger

Fenerbahce are reportedly set to offer Tottenham winger Lucas Moura a two-year deal with the option to extend for a further season according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Brazilian international will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season and Fenerbahce are reportedly ‘the most eager club’ in the race to sign him.

Fanatik claim Moura’s exit is now almost certain as he will not be signing a new deal with Tottenham.

The Yellow Canaries are prepared to offer €3m per-season for the 30-year-old.

Moura, 30, has made 218 appearances for Tottenham since joining the club in January 2018.

He has scored 38 goals and provided 27 assists in all competitions. However, found himself out of favor under Antonio Conte this season and has only played once since the Italian manager was sacked.

Moura has not been in the match day squad the last four games and has played just 116 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Fenerbahce are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, and they believe that Moura would be a valuable addition.

The Yellow Canaries are currently second in the Super Lig and will book a place in the Champions League if they manage to end the season in the top two.