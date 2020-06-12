Fenerbahce vs Kayserispor – Preview & Probable Lineups

Fenerbahce take on Kayserispor at Sukru Saracoglu stadium on Friday in the Super Lig.

The Yellow Canaries are pretty much out of the title race, 13 points behind leaders Trabzonspor.

Even a top-four finish looks unlikely as Fenerbahce are nine points behind 4th placed Sivasspor.

It has been another disappointing season for the Yellow-Navy Blues.

With not much left to play for and no fans in attendance due to precautions against coronavirus it is difficult to predict how motivated Fenerbahce players will be.

Kayserispor meanwhile, are last in the league and have everything to play for.

There are no major injury concerns for either side as most have recovered over the past month.

Under normal circumstances, Fenerbahce would pretty much always be favorites at home against Kayserispor.

But under the current situation Kayserispor may be able to escape with a point which would be a huge result for the visitors.

Fenerbahce vs Kayserispor

Stadium: Ülker

Referee: Atilla Karaoğlan

Kick-Off: 19:00 GMT

Fenerbahce: Altay, Dirar, Falette, Serdar, Deniz, Ozan, Gustavo, Mehmet, Zajc, Rodrigues, Mevlüt.

Manager: Tahir Karapınar

Kayserispor: Lung, Kvrzic, Sapunaru, Diego, Emre, Hasan Hüseyin, Enver, Mensah, Dje Dje, Situm, Kravets.

Manager: Robert Prosineck