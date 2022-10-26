Fenerbahce vs Rennes Preview – Prediction, how to watch & potential line-ups

A top-place finish in Europa League Group B is up for grabs as Fenerbahce and Rennes go head-to-head at the Ulker Stadium in a top-table six-pointer.

With nothing but a goal difference to separate the sides ahead of the two final group stage matchdays, Thursday’s encounter in Istanbul has all the makings of a ‘make or break’ fixture.

Inspired by Saturday’s 1-0 home victory over fierce Super Lig rivals Istanbul Basaksehir, Fenerbahce will be looking to seize control of proceedings in this section.

Diego Rossi’s late winner against Basaksehir extended Fenerbahce’s stellar unbeaten run in all competitions to ten matches (W8, D2), including five victories in a row in the run-up to this showdown.

But there’s no room for complacency, considering the Yellow Canaries had to battle back from a 2-0 second-half deficit to hold Rennes to a ‘goal-friendly’ 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in France.

The French visitors claimed a last-gasp 2-1 Ligue 1 triumph away to Angers at the weekend, courtesy of Lovro Majer’s 94th-minute penalty, taking their winning streak to six games.

Bruno Genesio’s aggressive tactical approach has seen Les Rennais net at least two goals in five of those six successes, suggesting Fenerbahce’s backline could be in for a long evening.

Match Preview

Fenerbahce

Despite keeping back-to-back clean sheets ahead of this clash, Fenerbahce must be all too aware of the leaky European nights that have seen them register just one shutout in four Europa League outings this term.

However, the Ulker Stadium has been a fortress this season, with last season’s Super Lig runners-up going unbeaten in all 11 competitive home matches (W9, D1), including eight wins on the spin preceding this match-up.

The one thing that could trouble the Fenerbahce faithful is the club’s underwhelming all-time record against french opponents in European football, with the Yellow Canaries winning just 20% of their 20 such contests (W5, D4, L11).

Rennes

Positioned fourth in Ligue 1, Rennes have high ambitions for this season after narrowly missing out on Champions League promotion in 2021/22, as witnessed by the club’s eye-catching recruitment campaign in the summer.

The acquisitions of Arnaud Kalimuendo and Amine Gouiri are already paying dividends, with Genesio’s high-flyers heading into this match unbeaten in 12 straight games (W9, D3).

On top of that, they have won both Europa League away fixtures this season by a slim one-goal margin, highlighting the fighting spirit and winning mentality Genesio has instilled into this exciting young squad.

Fenerbahce vs Rennes Potential Line-ups

Fenerbahce (3-1-4-2): Altay Bayindir; Gustavo Henrique, Serdar Aziz, Attlia Szalai; Willian Arao; Lincoln, Miguel Crespo, Irfan Kahveci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Ener Valencia, Michy Batshuayi.

Rennes (4-4-2): Steve Mandanda; Adrien Truffert, Arthur Theate, Christopher Wooh, Hamari Traore; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Xeka, Flavien Tait, Martin Terrier; Arnaud Kalimuendo, Amine Gouiri.

Fenerbahce vs Rennes Prediction

Since both sides come into this game in high spirits following a string of impressive domestic performances, we expect a tight, keenly-contested encounter in Istanbul.

There’s a feeling that whoever opens the scoring will eventually claim an all-important three points.

We back Fenerbahce to take advantage of an intimidating atmosphere at the Ulker Stadium to come out on top.

Fenerbahce 2-1 Rennes