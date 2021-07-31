Fenerbahce want Arsenal midfielder on loan with buy option

Fenerbahce are interested in Arsenal midfielder Cedric Soares according to Fotomac.

Per the source, recently appointed Yellow Canaries manager Vitor Periera wants to strengthen the midfield ahead of the start of the new season.

Pereira has drawn up a shortlist which includes Soares.

The report claims that Soares would be an ideal fit for the style of football Pereira wants to deploy as he can play on the right of both a 3-4-3 and a 4-4-2 setup.

The Yellow Canaries want to pursue a transfer strategy for Soares which would see him join on loan with a buy option.

Soares does have another three-years remaining on his Arsenal contract after joining the club on a free transfer from Southampton in 2020.

The Portugal international struggled for regular playing time last season making 24 appearances in all competitions.

Fenerbahce finished last season in third place and appointed Pereira as manager following the disappointing campaign.

Soares could however, get more playing time next season if Hector Bellerin ends up leaving this summer. The Spain international has been linked with a summer exit.

The 29-year-old would be joining former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil at Fenerbahce if he were to end up making the move.