Fenerbahce want Aston Villa winger amid reports that Galatasaray are preparing move

Fenerbahce have joined the race for Aston Villa winger Trezeguet according to the Fanatik newspaper.
Per the source, the Yellow Canaries will rival Galatasaray who are also interested in a summer swoop for the Egypt international.
Fenerbahce have reportedly contacted Trezeguet’s agent and entered preliminary talks.
READ: Turkish football clubs will only be able to sign foreign players under 32 years old according to new rules
The report claims that Trezeguet has an €8m clause which will be activated if Villa are relegated from the Premier League.
Fenerbahce are not, however, interested in signing Trezeguet on a permanent deal as they are in the midst of a debt crisis.
The Yellow-Navy Blues instead want to loan Trezeguet with a €6m option to buy.
The Istanbul giants would be prepared to pay the 25-year-old’s wages in full.
Trezeguet is no stranger to Turkey having previously made a name for himself playing for fellow Istanbul based side Kasimpasa.
The Egyptian joined Villa from Kasimpasa last summer and has another three-years remaining on his contract.
Villa are currently 19th in the Premier League which is set to return on 17 June following the coronavirus disruptions.