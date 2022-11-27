Fenerbahce want €20m for Leicester City transfer target

Leicester City want Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai according to Aksam.

Per the source, the Foxes are eyeing an end of season move for the defender as a replacement for Caglara Soyuncu who will leave at the end of the campaign.

READ: 6 Top-Tier Football Teams in Turkey

Soyuncu has just over six-months left on his contract and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The newspaper claim that Fenerbahce want €20m for Szalai.

Yellow Canaries president Ali Koc wants to break the transfer record he set after selling Vedat Muriqi to Lazio for €20m.

Koc reportedly said ‘I will not even consider offers below €20m’.

Szalai joined Fenerbahce in January 2021 from Limassol on a €2.2m move and has gone onto become a star name playing 90 games scoring five times and providing three assists.

The Yellow-Navy Blues have had a successful defensive recruitment policy. Fenerbahce recently sold Kim Min-Jae to Napoli for €18.05m.

The South Korea international has gone onto become a star name for the Serie A leaders and is starring in the World Cup in Qatar.