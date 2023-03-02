Fenerbahce want Everton winger transfer completed by 5 March

Fenerbahce want to sign Everton winger Alex Iwobi according to Fotomac.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries are keen on the Nigeria international who is reportedly ‘unhappy’ at Everton.

The report claims that Iwobi wants to leave the Toffees and that Fenerbahce are the most attractive destination out of the available options.

Fenerbahce want to get the deal over the table by 5 March when the Turkish transfer window shuts – the transfer period was extended following the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey and Syria last month.

Fenerbahce manager Jorge Jesus wants to strengthen his attack and Iwobi fits the bill with his versatility in the final third.

Fenerbahce are competing on two fronts and are currently in the title race as well as the Europa League Round of 16.

The Yellow-Navy Blues want to initially sign Iwobi on loan until the end of the season with a buy option to make the deal permanent.

Iwobi has just over one-and-a-half year remaining on his contract so this summer could be the last chance Everton have to cash in.

The report claims that the transfer could go ahead at any moment and that a signatures could be signed shortly.

Iwobi has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season and has one goal as well as eight assists to his name.