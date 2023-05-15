Fenerbahce want to sign five Southampton players; Lyanco, Kameldeen Sulemana, Paul Onuachu, Moussa Djenepo and Ibrahima Diallo this summer according to Fanatik.

The latest report follows Fanatik claiming that the Yellow Canaries wanted three Southampton players just two days ago.

READ: The Super League: What You Need to Know

The initial report claimed that Fenerbahce were keen on Lyanco, Sulemana and Onuachu only if Southampton got relegated.

The Saints will be looking to trim the squad and slash the wage budget after dropping to the Championship.

Now that Southampton have officially been relegated Fenerbahce now want five players with Djenepo and Diallo added to the shortlist.

The Yellow Canaries are keen on signing Lyanco on a permanent deal, while they will push for a loan move for Diallo.

The report claims that Sulemana will be tough to sign because other Premier League sides are interested but that Fenerbahce will try.

And the Yellow-Navy Blues will also hold talks over Djenepo and Onuachu.

Additionally, Fenerbahce will hold further talks with Southampton chief Rasmus Ankersen – who the club have close ties with following his company Sport Republic buying out Goztepe – over more players.

Fenerbahce are currently locked in the title race with league leaders Galatasaray – they themselves are second in the league standings.