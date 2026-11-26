Fenerbahçe’s 1–0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk in Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League league phase has lifted Türkiye to 53.875 points in the updated UEFA association club coefficient rankings, keeping the nation firmly in ninth place.

A 56th-minute strike from Vedat Muriqi sealed the three points for Fenerbahçe—moving them onto eight points in the league phase—and added valuable coefficient points following Galatasaray’s 1–0 win over Aston Villa earlier in the week. For a full breakdown of how Galatasaray’s midweek triumph contributed to the tally, see our coverage of how Galatasaray’s Aston Villa victory boosted Türkiye’s UEFA country coefficient standing.

Türkiye’s Top-10 Cushion and Chase Above

Türkiye remain ninth in the rankings with 53.875 points, sitting 2.520 points behind eighth-placed Netherlands (56.395) while opening up a 6.263-point cushion over tenth-placed Greece (47.612). Protecting a top-10 finish remains vital for Trendyol Süper Lig clubs, influencing European qualification spots and entry rounds in future continental campaigns. You can track the broader continental picture in our Turkish Clubs in Europe 2026/27 hub.

Updated UEFA Country Coefficient Standings (Top 12)

Rank Country Coefficient Points 1 England 108.241 2 Italy 92.589 3 Spain 87.743 4 Germany 85.402 5 France 72.724 6 Portugal 69.750 7 Belgium 64.050 8 Netherlands 56.395 9 Türkiye 53.875 10 Greece 47.612 11 Czechia 46.325 12 Poland 45.725

What Comes Next

With league-phase fixtures heading into their closing stages, continued results from Turkish clubs in European competition will be key to closing the gap on the Netherlands and holding off chasing nations like Greece and Czechia.