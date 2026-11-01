Fenerbahçe’s 2–1 Nightmare Continues in Dirk Kuyt’s Caretaker Debut Against Göztepe

Fenerbahçe fell to a dramatic 2–1 defeat against Göztepe at Kadıköy on Saturday evening, extending a remarkable sequence that has seen all four of their Süper Lig defeats this season end in the exact same scoreline.

The match marked the managerial debut of interim head coach Dirk Kuyt, who stepped in following the mid-week departure of İsmail Kartal. However, the Dutch coach was unable to alter the team’s recurring domestic fate as the Yellow Canaries conceded late to hand all three points to the visitors from İzmir.

The statistical pattern highlights Fenerbahçe’s persistent vulnerability in tight contests across the 2026–27 campaign:

Week 1 (Opening Day): Ankaragücü 2–1 Fenerbahçe (Eryaman Stadium) Week 4 (Istanbul Derby): Fenerbahçe 1–2 Beşiktaş (Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium) Week 9 (Intercontinental Derby): Galatasaray 2–1 Fenerbahçe (Rams Park — İsmail Kartal’s final match) Week 10 (Home Stumble): Fenerbahçe 1–2 Göztepe (Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium — Dirk Kuyt’s debut)

The result leaves Fenerbahçe trailing league leaders Galatasaray in the Süper Lig title race, with pressure mounting on the club management to finalize a permanent managerial appointment ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool on Wednesday.