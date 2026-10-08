Ferdi Kadıoğlu Assists Fenerbahçe in Pursuit of Brighton Midfielder Yasin Ayari

Fenerbahçe have launched an ambitious pursuit to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari during the upcoming January transfer window, receiving an unexpected assist from former fan favorite Ferdi Kadıoğlu.

The Yellow Canaries tried to secure the 23-year-old Swedish international in the summer and are now determined to complete the deal mid-season as they look to bolster their central midfield rotation.

Ferdi Kadıoğlu Endorses Fenerbahçe Move

According to reports from Fanatik, former Fenerbahçe star Ferdi Kadıoğlu has stepped in to advocate on behalf of his former club. Sharing the dressing room with Ayari at Amex Stadium, Kadıoğlu reportedly urged the Swedish playmaker to choose Kadıköy if he decides to seek a new challenge.

“If you decide to leave Brighton, your next destination should be Fenerbahçe,” Kadıoğlu advised. “You will never regret choosing them. It is a club that will make you truly happy in every sense.”

Fenerbahçe Prepare Substantial Financial Package

With Ayari currently earning a net salary of €860,000 at Brighton, Fenerbahçe’s executive board is ready to submit a lucrative personal proposal of €3 million net per season to convince the player.

With European competitors also monitoring the Swedish midfielder’s situation, Fenerbahçe hope that Kadıoğlu’s glowing recommendation, combined with a central starting role, will swing negotiations in their favor when the winter transfer window opens.