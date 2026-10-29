Ferdi Kadıoğlu Set for Brighton Return Ahead of Weekend Premier League Clash

Brighton & Hove Albion are expecting to welcome back Turkish international Ferdi Kadıoğlu and midfielder Chema Andrés for Saturday’s Premier League action following brief injury scares.

Both players missed the Seagulls’ midweek Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium after picking up hip issues during last Saturday’s trip to Liverpool.

Speaking from Manchester on Thursday morning, head coach Fabian Hürzeler offered a positive update on his squad’s availability as Brighton prepare for their return to league duties.

“Ferdi, Chema, and also [Charalampos] Kostoulas, who we rested yesterday—we are quite convinced that they will be options for Saturday,” Hürzeler confirmed as quoted by The Argus.

The return of Kadıoğlu provides a timely boost for Hürzeler’s defensive options, especially after the Seagulls were able to reintegrate Yankuba Minteh and Mats Wieffer during their midweek cup tie.

While defender Pascal Struijk remains ruled out for the weekend, Hürzeler expressed confidence that he will return shortly after. Meanwhile, long-term absentees Zadok and Stefanos Tzimas—who is recovering from an ACL injury—have both stepped up their rehabilitation by returning to the training pitch.

“There are plenty of positives,” Hürzeler added. “Hopefully we can keep this availability now because this will be crucial for the next period.”