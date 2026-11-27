ürkiye international Ferdi Kadıoğlu recorded his first goal contribution of the 2026–27 campaign as Brighton & Hove Albion cruised to a convincing 4–0 home victory over Universitatea Craiova in the UEFA Conference League.

The 27-year-old full-back provided the assist for Ibrahim Osman’s 63rd-minute strike—Brighton’s fourth goal of the evening—to cap off a commanding display at the Amex Stadium and open his attacking account for the season.

Key Details From the Match & Kadıoğlu’s Brighton Spell

First Goal Contribution of the Season: Kadıoğlu’s 63rd-minute assist for Ibrahim Osman marked his first direct goal or assist contribution of the current campaign, rewarding his energy and attacking width down the flank.

Brighton Career Tally: Since arriving on the south coast from Fenerbahçe, the 27-year-old has now made 62 appearances in a Brighton shirt across all competitions, registering 3 goals and 1 assist in total.

Emphatic European Display: Brighton controlled the contest from start to finish against Romanian visitors Universitatea Craiova, wrapping up a routine 4–0 win that keeps their Conference League campaign firmly on track.

What It Means for Kadıoğlu and Türkiye

For Kadıoğlu, getting off the mark in the final third arrives at a valuable point in the season as Brighton balance Premier League commitments with their European schedule. Capable of operating on either flank or stepping into midfield zones,the versatile defender remains an important figure for both club and country.

His European outing also comes during a standout continental week for Turkish football—highlighted by Galatasaray’s Aston Villa victory boosting Türkiye’s UEFA country coefficient standing alongside wins for Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş, and Trabzonspor—with Kadıoğlu’s form closely tracked across our ongoing Turkish National Team & European Coverage.