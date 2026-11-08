Ferdi Kadıoğlu Hands Brighton Major Boost with Bench Return for Brentford Clash

Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu has taken a massive step toward full fitness after being named on the bench for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Premier League fixture against sixth-placed Brentford at the Amex Stadium.

The 27-year-old defender’s return to the matchday squad provides a significant boost for head coach Fabian Hürzeler,with Kadıoğlu having recovered from a hip injury sustained during the opening minutes against Liverpool.

Kadıoğlu’s Recovery & Brighton’s Tactical Setup

Injury Comeback: Kadıoğlu returns to action following a brief spell on the sidelines, boosting the Seagulls’ defensive depth during a pivotal stretch of the season.

Hürzeler’s Selection Strategy: Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler made five changes to the starting XI that earned a 1–0 midweek victory over Getafe, reverting back to the lineup that achieved a historic victory against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Defensive Stability: Defensive rotation leaves Portuguese full-back Costinha starting at right-back alongside Lewis Dunk, Luka Vušković, and Olivier Boscagli, while Kadıoğlu remains a potent option off the bench.

Top-Four Ambitions: A win against Brentford would propel Brighton to second in the Premier League table,building on a defensive record that has conceded just seven goals so far this season.