Ferdi Kadioglu scores brace in Fenerbahce victory as Super Lig title race heats up

Fenerbahce returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Sivasspor in the Super Lig on Saturday.

Ferdi Kadioglu was the star of the show putting on a man of the match performance scoring a brace for the Yellow Canaries.

Diego Rossi opened the scoring on 22 minutes before Irfan Can Kahveci setup Ferdi Kadioglu for his sides second goal in the first minute of additional time at the end of the first half.

In an act of madness Kahveci got himself sent off minutes later but there was still time for Kadioglu to score a second in the ninth minute of additional time.

Jordy Caicedo did score a consolation goal for Sivasspor on 76 minutes but it was too little too late.

returned to winning ways and cut the points difference with leaders Galatasaray to three points.

The Lions do have a game in hand but they face Besiktas in the Istanbul derby today.