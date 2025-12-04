Ferdi Kadioglu Shines for Brighton, Earns Third Consecutive Man of the Match Award

Turkish international and former Fenerbahçe star Ferdi Kadıoğlu is rapidly establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers, culminating in his third consecutive Man of the Match accolade following Brighton & Hove Albion’s recent 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Turkish international also starred in last night’s 4-3 defeat at home against Aston Villa which marked the end of a two game win streak.

Kadıoğlu, who joined Brighton for a reported fee of €30 million at the beginning of the season, has made a remarkable return to form this term after missing a significant portion of last season due to injury.

Consistency Earns Top Honors

In the Premier League’s 13th week, Kadıoğlu was instrumental in the Seagulls’ clean sheet victory over Nottingham Forest. His outstanding performance in that fixture earned him the Man of the Match title for the third time in a row, following similar honors in previous matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

The 26-year-old left-back’s rapid adaptation and exceptional output have drawn widespread praise from the English press.

English Media Hails Stability and Intelligence

He has emerged as one of Brighton’s most reliable players:

Stability in defense: His robust and consistent defensive positioning.

Attacking Runs: His ability to contribute effectively and dangerously to the team’s forward play.

Game Intelligence: His high level of tactical awareness and decision-making on the field.

English media reports were unanimous in their praise, stating that the national player has quickly become one of the most stable and consistent players in the Brighton squad.

Season Statistics

Ferdi Kadıoğlu has become a fixture in the Brighton starting lineup this season. The defender has appeared in 16 official matches, starting in the first XI for 13 of those fixtures. While he has yet to register a goal or an assist, his crucial contributions to the team’s defense and transitional play have positioned him as one of the Seagulls’ most reliable assets.