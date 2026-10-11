Ferdi Kadıoğlu Shines with Goal-Saving Block as 10-Man Brighton Silence Sunderland

Turkish international Ferdi Kadıoğlu delivered one of his most accomplished performances in a Brighton & Hove Albion shirt on Saturday afternoon, putting in a relentless 90-minute display to help Fabian Hürzeler’s 10-man side secure a hard-fought 2-0 Premier League victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Starting on the right flank before seamlessly shifting across positions following Pascal Struijk’s 57th-minute red card, Kadıoğlu proved instrumental in preserving Brighton’s third consecutive clean sheet and league win.

Player Rating Review: Ferdi Kadıoğlu

Rating: 8.0 / 10

A complete, high-intensity full-back shift. Kadıoğlu may well have saved a goal in the first half with a brilliant, timed sliding block to deny Thomas Meunier, setting the tone for a resilient defensive unit. Buzzed with relentless energy across both flanks, recording 7 clearances, 6 ball recoveries, and two interceptions while providing clean pressure relief out of the back. When Brighton were reduced to ten men, his tactical awareness and discipline ensured Sunderland found no route through on the flanks.

Key Match Statistics (Ferdi Kadıoğlu)

Minutes Played: 90′

Clearances: 8

Interceptions: 2

Fouls Suffered: 2

Long Pass Accuracy: 100% (3/3)

(Stats by Whoscored_

Tactical Discipline Under Hürzeler

Second-half goals from Maxim De Cuyper and substitute Jaouen Hadjam capped off a disciplined tactical display from the Seagulls. For Kadıoğlu, the performance highlighted his growing importance in Hürzeler’s tactical setup—combining tactical flexibility, clean ball distribution, and elite penalty-area defending to cement his place as a primary starter on Wearside.