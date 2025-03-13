Ferguson Tight-Lipped on Rangers’ Injury Concerns Ahead of Fenerbahce Clash

Rangers manager Barry Ferguson has remained tight-lipped regarding his squad’s fitness ahead of their crucial Europa League second-leg clash against Fenerbahce at Ibrox, revealing “two or three” injury doubts.

Rangers, who secured a 3-1 victory in Istanbul, are facing potential injury concerns, with Robin Propper’s availability in question after a collision in the first leg. Ferguson also disclosed that other players are struggling for fitness ahead of the sold-out match.

Ferguson, who earned tactical plaudits for Rangers’ first-leg victory, hinted at potential changes to his lineup but refused to divulge any details to the media.

When questioned about Propper’s condition, he confirmed the defender had participated in training but also mentioned “another one or two slight issues.”

“Ideally, I would love to have everybody available, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes,” Ferguson stated.

“So I’ll just need to wait again tomorrow morning, I’ll see how they wake up, and hopefully I’ll have a full squad to pick from.”

When pressed for specifics on the injured players, Ferguson remained evasive, stating, “Do you think I’m going to tell you? There’s two or three, that’s all I’ll say.”

He emphasized the importance of squad depth and preparation for players who may be called upon.

“That’s why you carry a squad, that’s why it’s important that the guys that have not been involved, certainly last Thursday, they need to make sure they take information on.”

In contrast to Ferguson’s secrecy, Fenerbahce has been more transparent about their squad.

They have confirmed the return of Fred from suspension, a significant boost for their midfield. Bright Osayi-Samuel is also back from suspension, and goalkeeper Dominic Livaković could be recalled to the starting lineup.

However, Fenerbahce will be without Caglar Soyuncu, who sustained an injury in the first leg.

Additionally, there is controversy surrounding Allan Saint-Maximin, who was reportedly excluded from the traveling squad.

Ferguson’s cautious approach highlights the importance of maintaining a strategic advantage, while Fenerbahce’s confirmed squad updates provide a clearer picture of their lineup for the crucial second leg.