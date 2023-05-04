Feyenoord legend believes £35m rated star midfielder will join Arsenal amid growing Premier League interest

Feyenoord legend Johan Boskamp believes Orkun Kokcu will join Arsenal next season as a replacement for Granit Xhaka.

The transfer fee could be £35 million for the Feyenoord star.

Boskamp, who played for Feyenoord from 1978 to 1981, has said that he believes Kokcu is ready for the step up to the Premier League and that from what he has heard Arsenal are favourites to snap him up.

“I don’t know where (Kokcu’s) ceiling is,” he told RTV Rijnmond.

“But what the coach (Arne Slot) has done well is making him feel important. Everything goes through Kokcu.

“The way I hear it, he goes to Arsenal. They want to get a replacement for Granit Xhaka.

“When you hear those amounts (£35million), I don’t think he will stay with us.”

Kokcu has had no shortage of interest with Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan telling De Telegraaf’s [via Soccernews] podcast, Kick-off that Liverpool are among several Premier League sides including Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton who have sent scouts to Feyenoord games for Kokcu.

The 22-year-old has risen through the youth ranks to establish himself as a key player in the team.

Feyenoord are currently first in the Eredivisie on the verge of clinching the league title.

Kokcu has five assists and 12 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions this season and has 20 caps for the Turkiye national team.

Despite being born in the Netherlands he represents Turkiye at international – after playing for the Dutch national side until U19 level.