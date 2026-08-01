FIFA Hands Down Transfer Bans to Four Turkish Clubs

FIFA has officially imposed transfer bans on four Turkish football clubs following updates to its registration ban database, according to reports from Fanatik.

The sanctions impact teams across the top divisions, barring Süper Lig outfit Gençlerbirliği, TFF 1. Lig sides Antalyaspor and Pendikspor, and TFF 2. Lig club Hatayspor from registering any new players until their respective conditions are cleared.

Three-Window Restrictions Imposed

According to the official disciplinary registry published by football’s world governing body, three of the penalized clubs have received fixed multi-window bans:

Gençlerbirliği: The Süper Lig side has been handed a three-transfer-window ban .

Antalyaspor: The TFF 1. Lig club is restricted from registering incoming players for three consecutive windows .

Pendikspor: The Istanbul-based TFF 1. Lig side has similarly been assigned a three-window transfer block.

Indefinite Ban for Hatayspor

Unlike the fixed three-window duration applied to the other three sides, Hatayspor has been handed an indefinite registration ban. FIFA’s update indicates that Hatayspor’s restriction will remain active until the club fully resolves its outstanding financial disputes and satisfies all pending regulatory liabilities.

Immediate Impact on Summer Recruitment

The disciplinary rulings take immediate effect, preventing all four clubs from registering new domestic or foreign signings during the active summer transfer window unless the underlying financial disputes are settled with FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee.