FIFA Hits Sivasspor with Yet Another Three-Window Transfer Ban

Turkish Süper Lig side Net Global Sivasspor has been dealt a massive administrative blow after world football’s governing body, FIFA, handed the club an additional three-window transfer ban.

According to FIFA’s latest disciplinary updates, the Red-and-Whites have been sanctioned yet again due to unresolved disputes, temporarily barring them from registering any new players.

Dispute Files Pile Up

This latest ruling severely complicates the club’s summer transfer window operations. With the addition of this new penalty, the total number of active, unresolved dispute files lodged against Sivasspor at FIFA has officially risen to three.

Under FIFA’s strict regulatory guidelines, the club is entirely prohibited from registering any incoming domestic or international transfers.

Path to Lifting the Ban

The registration block is not necessarily permanent, but it does require immediate financial action. To lift the bans and clear their record ahead of the new campaign, the Sivasspor board must reach complete settlements on the outstanding debts and disputes tied to all three active files.

Until these financial agreements are officially verified and closed by FIFA’s legal department, the club’s squad remains locked to its current roster.