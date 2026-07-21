FIFA Rankings Update: Türkiye Sinks to 27th as World Champions Spain Reclaim Top Spot

FIFA has officially updated its World Men’s Rankings following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Türkiye suffering a notable five-place slump down to 27th position.

Vincenzo Montella’s side entered the tournament ranked 22nd globally, but an early group stage elimination—marked by losses to Australia and Paraguay before a closing win against the USA—cost the Crescent-Stars critical ranking points. At one point during group play, Türkiye had plummeted as far down as 32nd before recovering slightly in the post-tournament recalculation.

World Cup Triumph Propels Spain to #1

At the top of the global standings, newly crowned world champions Spain replaced Argentina in the No. 1 spot. Following their 1–0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final, La Roja amassed 1,995.88 points to overtake the Albiceleste.

Key Movers Across the Top 10

Norway (+12): Surged 12 places to 19th position after a dramatic run to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Mexico (+4): Co-hosts crashed into the world top 10, climbing to 10th place following their run to the Round of 16.

Germany (-12): Dropped out of the top 10 down to 12th place after a shock Round of 32 elimination against Paraguay.

Official FIFA Men’s World Rankings (Top 10)