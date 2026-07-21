FIFA Rankings Update: Türkiye Sinks to 27th as World Champions Spain Reclaim Top Spot

By
Emre Sarigul
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Galatasaray supporters celebrate after the football club was crowned champion of Turkey's top division for a record 22nd time on May 19, 2019 in Istanbul. - Galatasaray sealed their 22nd Turkish league title with a dramatic 2-1 win over nearest challengers Istanbul Basaksehir in a capital-city derby marred by violence. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP) (Photo credit should read YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

FIFA has officially updated its World Men’s Rankings following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Türkiye suffering a notable five-place slump down to 27th position.

Vincenzo Montella’s side entered the tournament ranked 22nd globally, but an early group stage elimination—marked by losses to Australia and Paraguay before a closing win against the USA—cost the Crescent-Stars critical ranking points. At one point during group play, Türkiye had plummeted as far down as 32nd before recovering slightly in the post-tournament recalculation.

World Cup Triumph Propels Spain to #1

At the top of the global standings, newly crowned world champions Spain replaced Argentina in the No. 1 spot. Following their 1–0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final, La Roja amassed 1,995.88 points to overtake the Albiceleste.

Key Movers Across the Top 10

  • Norway (+12): Surged 12 places to 19th position after a dramatic run to the World Cup quarter-finals.

  • Mexico (+4): Co-hosts crashed into the world top 10, climbing to 10th place following their run to the Round of 16.

  • Germany (-12): Dropped out of the top 10 down to 12th place after a shock Round of 32 elimination against Paraguay.

Official FIFA Men’s World Rankings (Top 10)

Rank Team Points
1 🇪🇸 Spain 1995.88
2 🇦🇷 Argentina 1970.37
3 🇫🇷 France 1948.97
4 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England 1922.83
5 🇧🇷 Brazil 1804.92
6 🇲🇦 Morocco 1803.99
7 🇵🇹 Portugal 1787.85
8 🇧🇪 Belgium 1778.36
9 🇳🇱 Netherlands 1775.54
10 🇲🇽 Mexico 1754.30