Final Summit: Beşiktaş Convene Decisive Meeting for Mohamed Salah Transfer

Beşiktaş have scheduled a pivotal negotiation session with the representative of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, marking the concluding phase of extended talks aimed at bringing the former Liverpool star to the Süper Lig, according to Fanatik.

Player Terms Fully Agreed

The club has reached a comprehensive agreement with the 34-year-old free agent regarding personal terms. Under the negotiated structure, Salah accepted a two-year contract offering a €10 million base annual salary supplemented by €2 million in performance-related incentives.

Following his departure from Anfield and his international appearances with Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Salah expressed enthusiasm regarding a potential move to Istanbul after direct discussions with head coach Vincenzo Italiano and club leadership.

Commission Demands Remain Sole Barrier

Despite complete alignment on player terms, the transaction remains stalled over agent compensation fees. Representative Ramy Abbas previously requested a commission reaching up to €6 million—a figure Beşiktaş President Serdal Adalı publicly rejected as unsustainable for the club’s financial structure.