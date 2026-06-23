Financial hurdles force Galatasaray to drop Man United Midfielder pursuit as new target emerges

Galatasaray’s ambitious plans to secure Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes have hit a major roadblock due to astronomical financial demands, prompting the Turkish champions to swiftly pivot toward alternative options.

The Portuguese midfielder had surfaced as a priority target for head coach Okan Buruk, who viewed Fernandes’ elite playmaking ability and leadership as the perfect addition to diversify his attacking options for the upcoming season. However, negotiating with the Premier League giants for a player under contract until 2027 has proved far more complicated than initially anticipated.

Financial package deemed too steep

According to Fotomac, Manchester United set an initial asking price of €50 million. The steep transfer fee immediately complicated Galatasaray’s budget planning.

The financial strain intensified further once additional terms were presented. On top of the substantial transfer fee, the Portuguese star’s net salary requirements, combined with requested signing bonuses and performance-related add-ons, pushed the total cost of the package to an unsustainable level.

To protect the club’s long-term financial health and ensure strict compliance with UEFA’s financial sustainability regulations, Galatasaray’s management elected to call off negotiations.

Pivot toward youth: Can Uzun becomes the new priority

With the marquee deal off the table, Galatasaray’s scouting department and transfer committee immediately turned their focus toward younger profiles who represent long-term investments for the squad.

The club has firmly re-routed its transfer strategy toward Eintracht Frankfurt’s rising talent, Can Uzun. The technical staff is reportedly highly impressed by the young attacker’s versatility on the pitch.

Uzun enjoyed an impressive campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt, registering 10 goals and 6 assists across 28 appearances. Galatasaray have already accelerated their inquiries as they look to secure the youngster’s signature ahead of the new season.