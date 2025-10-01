Financial Windfall for Galatasaray After Historic Champions League Victory Over Liverpool

Galatasaray secured not only a famous victory but also a significant financial boost on Tuesday night, defeating English champions Liverpool 1-0 in the second week of the UEFA Champions League.

The momentous victory, secured by a Victor Osimhen penalty, earned the Turkish giants their first three points of the group stage and ended a protracted winless streak in the competition.

End of a Seven-Year Home Drought

The 1-0 win at RAMS Park was momentous for the club’s history books. The “Yellow-Reds” broke a long-standing drought, registering their first home Champions League victory since November 28, 2018, when they defeated Lokomotiv Moscow 3-0. In the eight European home matches since that date, Galatasaray had recorded four draws and four defeats.

Furthermore, this was only the fifth official meeting between the two clubs. With the result, Galatasaray clinched their second win against Liverpool, with two matches ending in a draw and the English side claiming one victory.

UEFA Bonus Fills the Coffers

The historical achievement was immediately reflected in the club’s balance sheet. UEFA awards a hefty prize fee for every victory in the Champions League group stage, and Galatasaray’s triumph over the Premier League powerhouse was highly lucrative.

For the win, the club will receive a prize cash payment from UEFA worth €2.1 million (approximately 103 million Turkish Lira). This crucial financial injection provides an immediate boost to the club’s coffers as they continue their Champions League campaign.