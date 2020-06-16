Find the best Turkish Super Lig betting sites and offers

The Turkish Super Lig returned to action over the weekend of June 12-14 and with increased exposure in the UK thanks to the BT Sport television deal, sports fans and bettors can bet on and watch Turkish football between now and the end of July.

Each Turkish Super Lig game week sees fixtures take place over multiple days and time slots, giving viewers the opportunity to watch multiple matches.

Betting on the Turkish top-flight is available with all online bookmakers, but some betting sites do the job better than others, offering a better variety and more flexibility.

Turkish Super Lig betting markets

Like all other leagues, there is a wide range of betting markets to choose from when wagering on the Turkish Super Lig. The best UK bookmakers, such as 888sport and Bet365, have hundreds of available bets on each fixture, ranging from Asian lines to special player props.

Bet Builders have taken off in recent years as they allow users to put together request-a-bet style combinations and get odds instantly. You can add the match result, total corners, cards, and in some cases even player shots on target and other stats.

There is plenty to choose from not just pre-match, but also in-play. During games, the odds may fluctuate a lot as the flow of the game changes, and chances to find value may present themselves.

Turkish football betting site offers

All UK bookmakers have welcome offers for new customers, with free bets or in some cases a matched deposit or enhanced odds up for grabs.

The best betting sites also have existing customer promotions and daily offers that can be used on Turkish Super Lig football betting. Betway is a betting site with many odds boosts on Turkish football as well as a Free Bet Club.

Sign up offers are generally more lucrative in the short term, but bettors should consider the long-term value that a betting site is going to provide them, and they can get a good idea of that by taking the time to compare betting site offers.

Turkish Super Lig betting odds

Odds always vary across betting sites, especially when it comes to more niche markets within Turkish Super Lig matches.

A team’s odds to win a match is likely to be similar across the board, but for player props or other stat bets, you might find an outstanding price on one particular betting site.

Coral and Betfair both have player stat markets, so be sure to check the odds for each prop on both sites before locking in a bet.

You may find enhanced odds on some markets, but be sure to price them up on other online betting sites to make sure that they are actually great value.

Live streaming Turkish Super Lig

In-play wagering is a huge part of the online betting experience and some sportsbooks have live streaming as part of their offering.

In the UK, outside of British football, lots of other European leagues are available to watch, and the Turkish Super Lig is one of them.

Punters can bet and watch live all in one place with no delays through either the desktop site or a dedicated betting app courtesy of bookies such as Paddy Power.

Verdict

For fans of the Turkish Super Lig, there are as many opportunities to bet on games as there are with other top leagues across the world.

The best betting sites have full sections for Turkish football, and they are fully stocked with odds and different bet types.

It is best to be registered with a selection of bookmakers so that you can take the best prices and offers, including some new betting sites with excellent, innovative features.