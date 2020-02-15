Fiorentina plot €10m move for Galatasaray’s star Brazilian defender Marcao

Galatasaray star centre-back Marcao could be on his way out of the club this summer according to reports from Turkey.

Daily Turkish newspaper Sabah have reported that Fiorentina and Udinese are interested in signing the Brazilian defender.

Per the source the two clubs have set aside €10 million for Marcao and will meet with Galatasaray officials in the coming weeks.

Galatasaray signed Marcao for just €4 million from Portuguese side Chaves a little over a year ago and are open to selling him at a profit.

Marcao has been ever-present in Fatih Terim’s starting eleven ever since joining the club. The 23-year-old has featured in 18 of Galatasaray’s 21 Turkish Super Lig games this season.

The centre-back has two-years remaining on his contract with the Istanbul based club.

Galatasaray are back in action tomorrow when they face an out-of-form Yeni Malatyaspor. The Lions currently sit in fifth spot with 39 points after racking up five wins in a row.