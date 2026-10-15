Fitness Blow for Beşiktaş as Dusan Vlahovic Ruled Out of Hoffenheim Trip

Beşiktaş have suffered a major late selection setback ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash against TSG Hoffenheim, with marquee striker Dušan Vlahović left out of the official traveling matchday squad due to sudden illness.

The 26-year-old Serbian international missed the Black Eagles’ final tactical training session in Istanbul on Wednesday after suffering from severe stomach pain and acute discomfort overnight. Beşiktaş’s medical team diagnosed Vlahović with viral gastroenteritis and administered intravenous serum treatment to stabilize him. Despite hopes that he might recover in time to board the team plane, club officials ultimately decided to omit him from the traveling contingent bound for Germany.

The timing of Vlahović’s absence presents a painful tactical dilemma for technical staff, as the forward had hit a blistering run of form. Vlahović has netted six goals across his last four domestic appearances—scoring against Çorum FK, Fenerbahçe, Amed SK, and converting a key penalty in Beşiktaş’s recent 2-1 victory over Kocaelispor. He had been earmarked as the primary physical focal point to anchor the frontline at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Vlahović’s forced omission severely deepens an existing injury crisis for Beşiktaş. The Black-and-Whites are already traveling to Sinsheim without wide attacking outlets Václav Černý and Milot Rashica. Technical staff will now be forced to overhaul their front three, relying on emergency combinations in wide areas and central attack as they seek vital European points on German soil.